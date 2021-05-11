BTC, ETH, BNB, DOGE, XRP, ADA, DOT, BCH, LTC, LINK

Compartir

Ethereum’s growing dominance has kept traders focused on altcoins, but Bitcoin’s struggle to stay above $ 59,000 could send the entire market down.

The astronomical rally in Ether (ETH) shows no signs of slowing down. The bulls easily cleared the overhead hurdle at $ 4,000 today, also pushing the market dominance of the largest altcoin to more than 19%.

It is not just Ether that is witnessing heavy buying by traders. Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) have also risen new all-time highs, suggesting a broad-based altcoin rally.

However, Bitcoin (BTC) appears to have lost its momentum as it continues to struggle near the $ 60,000 mark. That has brought its dominance of the market to less than 44% for the first time since July 2018.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

However, the recent underperformance of Bitcoin has not shaken the bulls in the long term. Morgan Creek Capital Management founder and CEO Mark Yusko recently said in an interview with CNBC that Bitcoin will compete with the “monetary value” of gold.

“If the monetary value of gold is $ 4 trillion, then digital gold should go up to that total,” Yusko added. That means Bitcoin will have to rise to $ 235,000 in the future to fulfill Yusko’s prediction.

Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies for critical support and resistance levels.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin has been sandwiched between the moving averages and the resistance at $ 58,966.53 for the past two days. This narrow range trade suggests a state of equilibrium between the bulls and the bears.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the uncertainty is resolved to the downside, the BTC / USDT pair could drop to $ 52,323.21. The bulls will try to defend this support and if successful, the pair could extend its consolidation between $ 52,323.21 and $ 58,966.53 for a few more days.

The gradually rising 20-day exponential moving average ($ 56,611) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand.

This balance may shift in favor of the bulls if the price sustains above $ 58,966.53. That could result in a march to the all-time high of 64,849.27. A break above this resistance may indicate the resumption of the bullish movement.

Conversely, a break below $ 52,323.21 may signal the start of a deeper correction at $ 46,985. A break below this support could trigger a panic sell.

ETH / USDT

Ether’s rally has continued unabated. After forming a Doji candlestick pattern on May 9, the bulls have asserted their dominance today and pushed the price to a new all-time high. The strong rally of the past few days has pushed the RSI above 83.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

A deep overbought level on the RSI indicates a buying frenzy as traders fear missing out on the rally. Generally, these rallies peak after the last bull has bought. The ETH / USDT pair could rise to $ 4,528.97 and then to the psychological level at $ 5,000.

The first sign of the disappearance of the bullish momentum could be a correction lasting more than three days. A break below the 20-day EMA ($ 3,173) will signal the start of a deeper correction.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) rose to a new all-time high at $ 691.77 today, but the bulls are struggling to hold the price above the breakout level at $ 680. The long wick on the day’s candle suggests a lack of demand in levels. Taller.

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The ascending moving averages indicate that buyers are in control, but the negative divergence in the RSI suggests that the bullish momentum may be weakening. A breakout and close below the 20-day EMA ($ 599) could be the first sign of a deeper correction.

On the other hand, if the price rises from the current level or from the 20-day EMA, the bulls will make one more attempt to push and hold the BNB / USDT pair above $ 680. If successful, the pair could embark on one trip to $ 760 and then $ 808.57.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) witnessed a sharp turnaround on May 9, but the bulls aggressively defended the 20-day EMA ($ 0.44) as seen from the long tail on the day’s candle. However, buyers were unable to extend the rally today and the price has resumed its journey towards the 20-day EMA.

DOGE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA is gradually flattening out and the RSI has dipped below 58, indicating that the bullish momentum is weakening.

If the DOGE / USDT pair rebounds off the 20-day EMA, it will suggest a strong buy at lower levels. Such a move could keep the pair in range for a few more days.

This view will be invalidated if the bears sink the price below the 20-day EMA. if that happens, the pair could drop to the 61.8% Fib retracement level at $ 0.38.

XRP / USDT

XRP has repeatedly broken above the downtrend line since May 6, but the bulls have been unable to sustain the breakout. This suggests that traders may be using rallies to lighten their long positions.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Buyers will have to push and hold the price above $ 1.66 to improve prospects for a retest of the 52-week high at $ 1.96. The gradually rising 20-day EMA ($ 1.45) and the RSI above 56 indicate a minor advantage for the bulls.

This positive view will be reversed if the price turns down and breaks below the 20-day EMA. Such a move will suggest that supply exceeds demand. The XRP / USDT pair could fall to the 50-day simple moving average ($ 1.16).

ADA / USDT

Cardano made a large outside day candlestick pattern on May 9, indicating a strong buy at the $ 1.48 breakout level. However, the bulls have been unable to maintain momentum today and the altcoin has formed a candlestick pattern on the inside of the day.

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls do not give up much ground from the current level, it will signal strength and that could improve the prospects for a resumption of the uptrend.

The rise of the 20-day EMA ($ 1.45) and the RSI in the overbought territory also indicate that the path of least resistance is to the upside. A break above $ 1.83 can open the doors for a rally to $ 2 and then $ 2.25.

Contrary to this assumption, if the ADA / USDT pair turns down and breaks below the 20-day EMA ($ 1.45), it will indicate a bullish trap. That could bring the price down to $ 1.28 and then $ 1.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) is stuck between the moving averages and the overhead resistance at $ 42.28. This tight range trading near stiff resistance is a positive sign, as it shows that traders are in no rush to ditch their long positions.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls can push and hold the price above $ 42.28, it would suggest that demand exceeds supply. That could result in a rally to the all-time high of $ 48.36, where the bears are likely to mount stiff resistance again.

However, if buyers push the price above $ 48.36, the DOT / USDT pair could start its journey at $ 58.06.

Alternatively, if the price breaks below the moving averages, the pair could drop to $ 34.36 and then $ 32.56. If that happens, the pair can extend its stay within the range of $ 26.50 to $ 42.28 for a few more days.

BCH / USDT

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is facing stiff resistance near the 52-week high at $ 1,600.89 as seen from the long wick on today’s candle. If the price falls below $ 1,400, the altcoin could drop to the Fibonacci retracement level of 38.2% at $ 1,263.10 and remain in range for a few days.

BCH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The first sign of weakness will be a break below $ 1,263.10 and the advantage will shift in favor of the bears if the BCH / USDT pair falls below the 20-day EMA ($ 1,134).

However, the rising moving averages and the RSI in the overbought zone suggest that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

If the price rises from the current level or from $ 1,400 and breaks above $ 1,600.89, the pair could begin the next stage of the uptrend, which has a target target of $ 2,147.36.

LTC / USDT

Litecoin rose above the resistance line of the ascending widening wedge pattern on May 9, signaling a rebound in momentum. The altcoin hit a new all-time high at $ 412.76 today, but the long wick on the candle suggests a profit reserve at higher levels.

LTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the LTC / USDT pair bounces off the breakout level, it will suggest that the bulls are buying every minor drop. That will increase the chance of the uptrend resuming with the next target at $ 463.31 and then $ 500.

Conversely, if the price re-enters the wedge, it will suggest that the May 9 breakout was a bullish trap. That could bring the price down to the 20-day EMA ($ 309). A strong bounce from this level will suggest that sentiment remains positive, while a break below the 20-day EMA will clear the way for a decline towards the wedge support line.

LINK / USDT

The bulls pushed Chainlink (LINK) above the resistance line of the ascending channel on May 5, but were unable to build on the breakout. After hesitating for a few days, the bulls made a decisive upward move on May 9 and pushed the altcoin to $ 52.42.

LINK / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, the bulls again failed to sustain the rally and the bears are trying to push the price back into the ascending channel. If they are successful, the LINK / USDT pair can drop to the 20-day EMA ($ 43).

If the price bounces off the 20-day EMA, the bulls can make one more attempt to resume the uptrend. Conversely, a break below the 20-day EMA will suggest that the current breakout was a bullish trap. Then the pair could fall to the support line of the channel.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

Market data is provided by the HitBTC exchange.