You have to go back to 11 years ago to find today’s closing prices at BT group in what is another sad story of unbridled falls. A history that is repeated in many countries and companies resulting from gigantic size that many telemarketers became in full dot com bubble from the year 2000.

BT, as Telefónica has done, has been detaching assets without pause in order to reduce its size and debt, immersed in a corrective maelstrom in which today there has been a further downward step.

Today’s fall may well obey technical reasons since the price has broken at the bottom the right triangle in which prices have been moving since the previous lows in March.

BT price trends





Eduardo Bolinches

But it should not really surprise anyone since the most common value is immersed in a bear market is that effectively highs and lows are seen in descending pattern. In fact, it is spectacular to see how it went from being worth £ 5 a share in 2016 to almost worth a pound at the close of today.

So now it’s time to see what it is what about that round number of the pound unit to see if he’s capable of building some kind of reaction. The volume traded has been brutal, you have to go to January 2017 to see higher levels, and it was after leaving a tremendous bearish gap of more than half a pound.

Tomorrow’s session is essential because it can continue going down and therefore the reaction would be delayed or the reaction to the triangle could be given, that is, go back to 1.10 to turn from there strongly downward or re-enter the triangular formation. Only in this case, with sustained closings above 1.15 pounds I would try to try a small purchase.

