BT extends its collaboration agreement with Microsoft | News | Operators

BTY Microsoft have announced a new strategic alliance to accelerate innovation in the business environment, cybersecurity and industry-focused servicesa, with a focus on sectors ranging from digital manufacturing to healthcare for companies around the world to resume their growth.

Innovation agreement between BT and Microsoft.

The partnership “will provide users of Microsoft business services managed by BT with an exceptional customer experience by integrating their Microsoft applications with secure and reliable connectivity and cybersecurity,” say sources from both companies.

BT has already been named one of the first development partners for Microsoft Operator Connect and Operator Connect Conferencing. The renewed agreement will allow Telco to leverage this relationship and offer its own globally branded managed communication services directly through Microsoft Teams, with an approach that further enhances the customer experience and creates new growth opportunities.

The number of users of BT’s Microsoft Teams managed collaboration service has nearly doubled over the past 12 months

The newly announced strategic alliance will focus on the current portfolio of cybersecurity services from BT, developed with Microsoft technology. Companies will drive the design and launch of a new generation of managed security services to enable and protect the modern collaborative workplace. The operator will work closely with the provider to develop different security proposals that protect customer operations in the cloud, as well as their own computing environment.

Sustainability and collaboration on digital skills are an integral part of the partnership. Both will collaborate in enhancing sustainability credentials within their supply chains and will join forces to promote digital skills in communities.

“BT and Microsoft are at the forefront of innovation in global digital platforms and connectivity and will push technology and communication beyond the limits,” he said. Bas Burger, CEO of Global at BT and Executive Sponsor of BT’s partnership with Microsoft. “This alliance will ensure that all Microsoft solutions work ‘Better at BT’ and support both companies’ commitments to enhance digital skills in the community.”

Omar Abbosh, Corporate Vice President of Cross-Industry Solutions, Microsoftnoted: “The alliance announced today by Microsoft and BT is just the beginning of an exciting joint journey of innovation and collaboration that will shape the future of telecommunications. BT can use Microsoft’s cloud tools to develop new communications services that meet the needs and demands of today’s customers. By aligning our visions of communication, connectivity and digital technology, Microsoft and BT will support the real growth of companies around the world. “