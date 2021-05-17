BT Expands SD-WAN Offering with Fortinet | News | Safety

BT throw a new secure SD-WAN managed service impulsed by Fortinet, which allows organizations to create networks and have security in a single solution.

SD-WAN technology enables organizations of all sizes to enhance the user and application experience while maintaining the flexibility and cost benefits of a hybrid network. However, the network transformation that SD-WAN makes possible generates, in turn, a larger attack surface, so traditional perimeter-based security is insufficient. Organizations that have chosen to solve this problem by overlaying security at a later stage are becoming aware that, with this model, they have introduced unnecessary cost, complexity and cyber risk into their network.

Given the alarming growth in the scale, pace and variety of cyber threats, BT will enhance its Managed Firewall service with the addition of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, providing multinational organizations with a solution that combines security and connectivity in a single device. Telco experts support their clients in all stages of implementation and operation, from initial configuration and deployment to continuous monitoring, management and improvement.

BT and Fortinet have been partners for more than a decade, collaborating in the development and offering of solutions to organizations that seek to ensure the transformation of their network. To respond to the large number of organizations that continue to adapt to a distributed and remote work model, both companies join forces to provide customers with secure access to applications and workloads, while extend zero-trust controls from your network to the Cloud Edge via SASE.

BT expands its SD-WAN offering with Fortinet.

“Our new Managed Secure SD-WAN service with Fortinet increases our customers’ choice of secure and reliable connectivity solutions to undertake their digital transformation. It combines Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN approach with our global network and security capabilities. , providing customers the advantage of reducing the risk of their digital transformation investments and creating exceptional end-user experiences. Underscores BT and Fortinet’s commitment to enabling secure connectivity for today’s global organizations with distributed employees and work styles hybrid and digital, “he says Kevin Brown, Managing Director of BT Security.

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is yet another example of Fortinet’s commitment to developing innovative solutions where networking and security converge. Fortinet’s security-driven network approach from the WAN edge to the edge of the The cloud, through SASE, is trusted by service providers globally. We are delighted with our extensive collaboration with BT to enable global customers to securely access applications and workloads from anywhere. ” , points for his part John Maddison, Product EVP and CMO at Fortinet.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Features

•Improved performance and experience– Allows configuration to prioritize critical business traffic and real-time services to optimize network and application performance, while accelerating adoption and integration of cloud services.

•Efficient operations: Customers can easily manage all branches, troubleshoot problems and enable Secure SD-WAN through a single dashboard, in both new and existing branches.

•Natively Integrated Security: Combines the capabilities of SD-WAN and security in a unified solution to preserve the security and availability of the network.

•Cost reduction and return on investment improvement: By deploying a single integrated WAN Edge network and security solution that enables accelerated convergence, customers benefit from both reduced costs and improved return on investment