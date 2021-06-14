BT begins hollow core fiber testing | News | Infrastructures

BT has started testing a new type of optical fiber – hollow core fiber or hollow fiber cables– in the operator’s laboratories in Adastral Park, Ipswich, as part of a project in collaboration with Lumenisity, a subsidiary company of the University of Southampton, and the mobile phone provider of the Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN), Mavenir.

The telco researchers are conducting the tests at BT’s research and engineering campus, using a hollow fiber cable of 10 kilometers in length provided by Lumenisity; This new type of network cable has an air-filled hollow core that runs the entire length of the cable. It will be tested in a number of use cases including potential benefits for the 5G networks and ultra-secure communications, such as exchanging quantum keys (QKD).

Today, networks around the world are powered by single-mode fiber optics, first created in Adastral Park, and is made up of solid glass threads. The glass in these cables quickly transports information over long distances by channeling light from laser transmitters through the glass strands. However, the structure of glass causes light to travel within the fiber a little more slowly than it does in air.

Research on hollow fiber offers the possibility of exploring how they can be improve fiber optic capabilities in the future, with the potential of reduce latency, or signal lag, caused by light traveling through glass, up to 50%. This new fiber has an air-filled central core, with an outer ring of glass, to direct the laser beam while keeping the speed of the signal very close to the final speed of light.

The reduction in light delay provided by hollow fiber would enable a number of benefits, from high-frequency trading to lower mobile network costs. In collaboration with Mavenir, BT has shown that the use of hollow fiber can increase the distance between street antennas and background processing in exchanges. Due to low latencies, the use of hollow fiber in the radio access network (RAN) could reduce the costs of the mobile network by allowing more 5G antennas to be served from a switch or cabinet.

BT begins hollow core fiber testing.

The teacher Andrew Lord, BT Head of Optical Networks Researchsaid: “We are very excited to start testing hollow fiber cables and discover the potential opportunities and benefits of deploying this technology in certain scenarios. This new type of fiber cable could play an important role in the future of hollow fiber cable. global communications infrastructure, announcing a change in capacity and speed, to keep up with the demands of high-speed and low-latency communications driven by 5G networks, streaming, etc. “

Mike Fake, Director of Lumenisity and Head of Product Managementsaid: “Lumenisity is proud to be the supplier of the CoreSmart peel-off hollow cable for these BT tests. This is further proof of the impact that our unique high-performance, low-loss cables can have on networks operated by our carrier partners. . “

For its part, John Baker, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Mavenirsaid: “The ability to expand the reach of fiber-connected radios only demonstrates the power of Open RAN and its green system. This enhancement will significantly increase the number of use cases that can be covered from the Open RAN solution. based on cloud containers. “