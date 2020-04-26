In the absence of competition on the courts of the country due to the coronavirus crisis, the Superior National Basketball (BSN) announced today that it will organize, together with Team Red Rooster of Esports, an NBA 2k20 videogame tournament.

The contest will be called the “From the Sofa Cup” and will be held on May 23 and 24. It will only be played on the PlayStation 4 platform.

The tournament will be divided into two categories: the “Ballers Tournament”, which will feature the participation of players from all BSN teams; and the “Open Tournament” that will be open to “gamers” in general. The best four players in each category will advance to a “Top”, 8 in which they will compete against each other.

The BSN announced that early bird registration will be available until May 8, at a cost of $ 5. Starting May 9, it will cost $ 10. Registration can be done at smash.gg/ftsc.

The tournament will have cash prizes of $ 500 for first place, $ 250 for second place and $ 100 for third place.

“We are excited to be able to officially announce the From the Sofa Cup in conjunction with the Esports Red Rooster team. This event presents the BSN with an excellent opportunity to enter a market that is present today in sports entertainment worldwide ”, said the president of the BSN, Ricardo Dalmau, in a press release.

“The tournament will have participating players from all our teams and the attraction of being able to see them facing high-level fans and gamers who will have a great opportunity to try out on the virtual court. It is an interesting platform and we expect competitive games and a lot of passion from everyone involved ”, Dalmau added.

For his part, Ricardo “MONO” Román, captain of the Red Rooster Team – who a few days ago took second place in the online event in the Dominican Republic called Blink In Da House for the Street Fighter V Arcade Edition category – pointed out that, due to to the quarantine decreed in most countries of the world, virtual games have become one of entertainment alternatives.

“Our gamers have been active participating in tournaments and gaming opportunities with players from all over the planet. Bearing in mind the large number of players who practice virtual sports disciplines, in collaboration with the BSN, we have set ourselves the task of organizing a great NBA2k20 virtual basketball tournament, ”said Román.

The From the Sofa Cup will be divided into two special categories, the Ballers Tournament that will count with the participation of players from all the teams of the Superior National Basketball, and the Open Tournament that will be open to gamers in general.

Other leagues around the world have held virtual tournaments among their players. The NBA also held an NBA2K20 tournament, while in Spain several footballers faced each other in the FIFA20 video game.

Due to the coronavirus emergency, the BSN stopped the tournament action on March 12, after starting the campaign on February 28. Dalmau tentatively set August 15 as the date to resume the tournament, if government and health authorities allow it.

The From the Sofa Cup will be broadcast through the official accounts of Team Red Rooster and WAPA Deportes. The list of participating BSN players will be announced later.

Tournament rules:

-It will be played on PS4

-Duration of each period: five minutes

-Only current NBA teams will be used. Retro, Fantasy and / or All-Star teams are prohibited.

-Changing teams during the tournament is allowed

-You can change the plays and the configuration of the coach during the tournament

-Can be played against the same team

-Play Now mode; “Settings” and “camera views” in DEFAULT (2K camera can be used if both players agree)

-Difficulty: HALL OF FAME

-Manual or automatic substitutions, “Time Outs” and “Late Game Fouling” are allowed, but must be set before the start of the game.

-Manual substitutions with the START button are not allowed. Substitutions are only allowed through the D-Pad and during Time-Outs.

-Any adjustment to the starting box must be done before starting the game.

-Injuries / “Player Fatigue” will be active.

-If you pause the game using the START button you must use one of your “Time-Outs” as a penalty.

