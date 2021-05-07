BSC coins show their strength as BNB reaches $ 100,000 in capitalization

Binance Coin (BNB) reached a market capitalization of $ 100 billion on May 3. Therefore, we are going to take a look at three coins that are part of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), in order to see if there is potential for similar increases.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been declining since it was rejected by the $ 44.2 resistance zone on April 30.

BakeryToken (BAKE) hit a new all-time high on May 2.

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) has followed a descending resistance line since hitting an all-time high on March 11.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

CAKE has been rising since April 18, when it bounced off the $ 20.50 support zone. On April 30, it hit an all-time high of $ 44.18, before falling.

The high occurred at a confluence of resistance levels, created by an external long-term (white) and short-term (black) Fibra retracement. Since then, it has moved lower.

Despite the ongoing decline, technical indicators remain bullish. The short-term six-hour chart shows an ascending support line that has been holding since April 18.

The line coincides with the $ 34.7 support zone, which is the 0.382 fib support level. The next support zone is at $ 31.78, the 0.5 fib retracement level.

It appears that CAKE has bounced just before reaching this line. A break above the potentially descending resistance line (in dashes) would confirm that the token is heading for new highs.

CAKE highlights

CAKE has reached the resistance at $ 42.8.

There is support at $ 34.7 and $ 31.7, respectively.

BakeryToken (BAKE)

BAKE has been rising parabolically since April 25. On May 2, it managed to reach a new all-time high of $ 8.49. This was a 772% increase in just seven days.

However, BAKE has moved lower since then.

However, the wave count suggests that this is only the fourth (black) wave of a five-wave bullish momentum. Therefore, following the current decline, another bullish move would be likely. A potential target for the top of the bullish move is at $ 10.95.

On the other hand, the three main support levels are at $ 5.63, $ 4.75 and $ 3.87. These are the support levels of 0.382, 0.5 and 0.618 Fib, respectively.

Since wave four is typically shallow, BAKE is unlikely to fall to the $ 3.87 area. Rather, a bounce in the 0.382 or 0.5 area is more likely.

BAKE highlights

BAKE hit a new all-time high on May 2.

There is support at $ 5.63, $ 4.75, and $ 3.87.

Cocos-BCX (COCOS)

COCOS has been following a descending resistance line since hitting an all-time high of $ 1.87 on March 11. So far, it has made four unsuccessful breakout attempts, the most recent on April 29.

However, technical indicators are bullish, supporting the possibility that COCOS will manage to break to the upside. Also, the movement from the April 23 lows appears impulsive (highlighted in green).

Therefore, COCOS is expected to break to the upside and head towards the $ 1.70 resistance zone.

COCOS highlights

COCOS is following a descending resistance line.

There is resistance at $ 1.70.

