Bryn Forbes to decline player option with Milawaukee Bucks

According to information collected by Adrian Wojnarowski for ESPN, Bryn Forbes will decline his player option with the Milwaukee Bucks to become a free agent. The player renounces a one-year contract for a figure close to 2.4 million dollars.

Forbes arrived at the brand new champions last November from the San Antonio Spurs. Since then, he has been one of the most important pieces coming off the bench in Budenholzer’s offensive system. The shooting guard has averaged 10 points in 19 minutes of play per night, and his 45.2% from triple is the best percentage among all players who have executed more than 200 shots of three. His high point came in the first-round eliminator against the Heat, scoring six and seven triples in the second and fourth games of the series. Which closed with 15 points per night.

This is his third season recording double digits in scoring, making him one of the most affordable 3-point specialists in the league. It is expected that he will be able to increase his salary to between 6 and 10 million per year. There is no information yet on the intention of Milwaukee or other teams to seize their services.

(Cover photo by Quinn Harris / .)