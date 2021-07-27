Bryn Forbes does not execute his player option and will be a free agent

It goes on the market after being proclaimed NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks. Bryn forbes dispenses with the player option he had in his last year of contract. Thus he renounces a salary of 2.45 million dollars next season.

Forbes comes from receiving 2.34 million dollars in the outgoing season. He could sign a better contract with the Bucks. The Milwaukee team could offer him $ 2.8 million. It could even put a salary of 5.9 million on the table. The latter would be possible with the exception of mid-level teams required to pay the luxury rate.

First year with Bucks and first ring. He had previously played 4 seasons for the Spurs. Forbes performed well in the regular season. Excellent specialist in shooting 3. He finished the season with 10 points in 19.3 minutes. Making 45.2% of his triples. After playing 70 of the 72 games faced by Milwaukee.

Player not drafted. Former Michigan State. He is 28 years old and has built a good reputation as a marksman. We will see how it fares in the market. He could stay on the Bucks. Everything points to it.