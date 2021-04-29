Bryce Harper showed his face; Genesis Cabrera apologized after hitting 97 MPH pitch

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, Bryce harper, ended with his expensive a little hurt after receiving a hit 97 miles on the MLB.

Through the game of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies, Bryce harper had to exit the game after receiving a violent hit on your face courtesy of Genesis Cabrera in the MLB.

Harper had to be transferred to an independent hospital to better treat his wound, since, in the same stadium, he could not be treated as required.

When the false rumors started, Bryce harper He posted a video saying how he feels and showing the wounds on his face.

Here the video:

Bryce Harper says he’s all good after taking 97 to the face pic.twitter.com/Krq4k7li2k – Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) April 29, 2021

Was it intentional or not on the part of the Dominican Genesis Cabrera?

When the match ended, Genesis Cabrera publicly apologized to the press, with the following words:

Genesis Cabrera’s apologies after the hits to Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius. https://t.co/qVnYA6lHp7 pic.twitter.com/gTewt9ZUtd – Héctor Gómez (@ hgomez27) April 29, 2021

The last time a pitcher was hit square in the face was when Giancarlo Stanton lasted a long time out due to Mike Fiers losing control and destroying part of his mouth.