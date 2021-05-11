Bryce Harper shakes hands with Barry Bonds in his first 5,000 major league at-bats

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, Bryce harper, is contesting this 2021 his tenth campaign in the Big leagues (MLB) and curiously this player in his first 5,000 turns in the batting box has numbers similar to one of the legends of this sport, we talk about Barry Bonds.

If as they read, Bryce harper has numbers similar to Barry bonds in his first 5,000 at-bats in baseball from Big leaguessomething extremely extraordinary that puts him alongside one of the best hitters in the history of this league.

However, there is something extremely curious, Harper He doesn’t yet have 5,000 plate views as such, he has 4165 to be exact and yet his offensive numbers are extremely brilliant, so much so that they put him on par with Bonds, who is the top home runner in the history of the MLB.

Here is the comparison:

Bryce harper

.276 OBP .388 .514 SLG .902 OPS 752 walks 238 home runs 678 RBIs

Barry bonds

.282 OBP .390 .526 SLG .916 OPS 750 walks 227 home runs 688 RBIs

There is no doubt that for Bryce harper It must be extraordinary to be on par with Barry bonds in this journey, since this player is listed as one of the hitters in the entire history of the MLBSo much so that we may soon see him in the Hall of Fame.

In addition, and extremely attractive to this, is that even Harper exceeds in several departments Bonds, which we could say that he does better only in this time, since the Phillies outfielder still has a contract and age to put more numbers in this sport.

Other things that these two great baseball players share Big leagues are some prizes, such as:

National League MVP National League Hank Aaron Award Winners Silver Bats MLB Home Run Derby Winners All-Star Game Participation.

Here is the report: