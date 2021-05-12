Bryce Harper homered off his former team: Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, Bryce harper connected him home run to his former team of the Major Leagueyes, the Nationals Washington in the MLB.

Not because it was the team that saw him grow Bryce harper He forgave the Washington pitchers, who left him a pitching in the power zone and he took advantage of it to connect his seventh home run of the season with the Phillies.

A launch that stayed in the entire center of the power zone, Bryce harper stretched out his arm and sent her flying across the right field of the Big leagues in Nationals Park.

Yes, he had no mercy for his former teammates and the fans that loved him so much in DC. The outfielder shot him in the very first inning of the game in MLB.

With that home run, Harper he hit the total of seven homers today and posted a .299 average with 11 RBIs and three stolen bases currently through May 11.

Here the video:

Bryce 💣 in DC. pic.twitter.com/emJeYs6C6d – MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2021

Even that hit of home run they keep looking for it. As well as the management of Nationals you might wonder why they ended up switching to another MLB.