Bryce Harper and Manny Machado respond to home run tip in the middle of the game

“ The sluggers Bryce Harper and Manny Machado home runs were responded to in a game by the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB.

Through the second game of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. the San Diego Padres, Manny machado he punished one of the Phillies stars with a line homer through center field to make the game 2-0 in favor of the Padres.

This was the 13th home run of the season for Manny machado, who has 52 RBIs while batting for 261.

Manny Machado sent her to fly and @LosPadres are already in advantage ☄ @ LasMayores #MLBenFD @carlitosalvarez @MottaJaime pic.twitter.com/b8xqBHMLbB – FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) July 3, 2021

And on the other hand, Bryce Harper responded with a solo home run off Yu Darvish, who added his 14th home run of the season, hitting 274 and just 25 RBIs in the season. MLB.