Bryce Harper # 3 fired up on offense.

Brice harper is having an overwhelming start to the season since in its last 7 games he’s hitting for a batting percentage AVG .455 with one homer included plus three RBIs.

We must remember that the ranger of the Philadelphia phillies He has to his credit a very precious award by Major League Baseball players, and it is about being titled as the most valuable player of the season (MVP) an award for his great work on offense that he obtained in the 2015 season: in 153 games, with 99 RBIs, and a .330 average, plus 42 home runs for the Washington Nationals.

That is why it should not be surprising that this season his performance is overwhelming.