The consecration ceremonies for the 2020 Generation Hall of Fame, one of the most star-studdedLike Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant, it was postponed until the spring of 2021. The decision, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, lJerry Colangelo, chairman of the Board of Governors of the Hall, announced.

05/28/2020 at 14:42

CEST

Sport.es

Colangelo He added that the original dates of the consecration weekend, from August 28 to 30, and the alternatives, from October 10 to 12, “are simply not feasible” in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States. The Board of Governors It will meet on June 10 to explore spring dates, he said.

“We are definitely canceling. We will do it in the first quarter of next year. We will meet in a couple of weeks and discuss options for how, when and where, “said Colángelo.

More stars waiting

The Generation of 2020 also includes Houston Rockets former coach Rudy Tomjanovich, 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, and Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey.

They are also made up of the female basketball coach of Bentley, College Barbara Stevens; former FIBA ​​and IOC executive Patrick Baumann, and former college coach Eddie Sutton, who passed away Saturday.

The Hall, located in Springfield (Massachusetts) closed in early February to complete the renovations and It planned to reopen on March 25, but due to the pandemic its doors have remained closed.

A different celebration

The plan original required a Friday celebration at Mohegan Sun, a casino and resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, where the Hall of Fame rings and jackets would have been presented to the armatures.

The royal consecration ceremony was scheduled to take place in Springfield on Saturday, August 29 at the Symphony Hall, which has a capacity of 2,611 seats.

Colangelo said Hall of Fame officials considered moving the Symphony Hall consecration ceremony to MassMutual Center in Springfield, which can house 8,319 people for purposes of social estrangement, but ultimately rejected the idea.

Colangelo emphasized that there will be separate ceremonies for the Generation of 2020 and for the Generation of 2021 as well, even though both events will take place in next year’s calendar year

.