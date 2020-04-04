Apr 4 (.) – The late Kobe Bryant was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with other sports stars like Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Bryant, who played the NBA Wake Party 18 times, died in a helicopter crash on January 26. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard is one of nine new salon members.

“Obviously we would like him to be here with us to celebrate, but it is definitely the peak of his NBA career. Every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here,” Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant told ESPN.

Duncan won five NBA champion rings, as did Bryant, with the San Antonio Spurs, where he played for 19 years. Garnett, meanwhile, was a fine rebounder who shone at the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.

