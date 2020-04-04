The now-defunct guard of the Los Angeles Lakers, and retired Tim Duncan -pivot- and power forward Kevin Garnett, all NBA stars, were elected this Saturday as the new members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, corresponding to the Class of 2020.

Along with Bryant, Duncan and Garnett Former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich were also chosen, with whom he won two league titles, and former college student Eddie Sutton, who achieved four NCAA men’s national titles.

In addition to former women’s basketball (WNBA) star Tamika Catchings, Selected 10 times for the All-Star Game, she played her 15 professional seasons with Indiana’s Fever.

Current coaches Kim Mulkey, three-time national champion with Baylor’s team, and Barbara Stevens, from Bentley University, a five-time Division II champion, completed the list of eight chosen from the 2020 Class.

Although the NBA season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Basketball Hall of Fame committee followed through on its original schedule to announce to new members that They will be introduced on August 29.

The choice of the three NBA megastars It had already been unofficially announced on Friday night through various media and all of them got their appointment in the first presentation to the vote after they retired in 2016 and each of them won at least one league title.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett combined to win 11 NBA championships and four Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards. in their brilliant professional careers.

Garnett, after his retirement from active basketball, He has taken advantage of his experience as a professional to work in the media, while Duncan is currently an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs., where he spent his entire career in the NBA.

Bryant died tragically on January 26 in a helicopter accident, which occurred outside of Los Angeles, in the Calabasas (California) area, and will be posthumously induced.

Bryant, 41, spent his 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won five championships and the MVP award in 2008. His legacy, after the tragedy occurred, was honored in the following NBA games, the Oscars, Grammys, on social networks and in many other media.

Duncan, 43, spent 19 seasons with the Spurs and also won five NBA championships., in addition to the award for the consecutive MVP awards in 2002 and 2003, beating Kobe for the award in both seasons.

The Spurs and Lakers would dominate the Western Conference for more than a decade beginning in the late 1990s. Garnett, 43, played for three teams, starting with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nevertheless, would find greatest success after joining Boston Celtics to create “Big 3” in 2007. Along with former Paul Pierce and former shooting guard Ray Allen, Garnett won his first title in 2008, beating the Kobe Lakers in the Finals.

Tomjanovich, 71, who was also a Rockets player, won consecutive NBA titles. the 1994 and 1995 seasons

