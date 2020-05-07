Bryan Ruiz called the law firm Bichara and Motta to negotiate with Santos the possible friendly termination of the contract valid until December.

Bryan Ruiz remains without agreement with Santos (Photo: Disclosure / Ivan Storti – Santos FC)

The talks have been going on for over a year. According to Bichara Neto, the biggest difficulty is that the Fish does not want to pay the existing debt.

At Bryan’s advice, the deal involves settling at least a considerable part of the debt. And Alvinegro does not have this money available.

Alvinegro owes months of image rights to the Costa Rican. Bryan Ruiz trained in team B before the football stoppage in the midst of the new coronavirus.

In an interview this week, President José Carlos Peres spoke about the difficulty of agreement and even considered “macumba” for the player. The words did not resonate well with Bryan and his representatives.

“Bryan Ruiz did not work for Santos. And it was not Santos’ fault. He was unable to establish himself within the club. Jair Ventura asked him, when Jair left Cuca arrived. Cuca said right away he didn’t want a foreigner, he gave a We talked to make an effort, then I asked Sampaoli for a chance. But he is pissed, I don’t know if he’s a macumba and a man didn’t want to, too.

“We tried to make the termination several times. We are in the fight for friendly termination, but it sits in the bad law for the clubs, to pay until the end of the contract and all the rights of the CLT. Formerly it was 50%, now the compensation is 100%. This is responsible for 90% of labor claims “, added Peres.

Bryan Ruiz arrived at Santos with title status in 2018, but did not establish himself with Cuca, Jorge Sampaoli and Jesualdo Ferreira.

