Bryan Gil, who is and how does the crack that Rayados is looking for as Reinforcement plays

The Rayados del Monterrey would seek to shake up the transfer market prior to Opening 2021 of Liga MX with the transfer of the forward of Seville of Spain, Bryan Gil, one of the promises of Iberian football and selected with the red in lower categories.

Gil’s purchase is nothing short of impossible for Rayados from Monterrey, The Spanish is valued at 20 million euros and has a signed contract with Sevilla until 2023.

La Pandilla’s plan is simple, offering game minutes for the player who was on loan to Eibar, a club that dropped last season in La Liga in Spain, so they could ‘seduce’ Gil with this offer.

It should be noted that Rayados would seek an onerous assignment, that is, pay an amount for the assignment of the player’s rights for a defined time between both clubs, in addition to paying the footballer’s salary.

How does Bryan Gil play?

Gil works as a left winger or center forward, in addition to performing functions as a winger on the right wing.

Last season he played 29 games, registering 4 goals and 3 assists.

The Spaniard has played the last two seasons on loan, one of them with Leganés, where he was directed by Javier Aguirre and with whom he added 12 participations, scoring a goal in the game against Real Madrid.

Rayados’ plan could be tempting, although the difference of continuing to fogue in Spain would be a factor that would put La Pandilla’s intentions at risk.

A JEWEL IN YOUTH SELECTIONS

The one born in Cádiz has made the process of youth teams with Spain since 2017, going through selective Under 17, 18, 19 and Under 21, in addition to having been considered in 2 games by Luis Enrique, the coach of the Senior National Team, playing 70 minutes.

