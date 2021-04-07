Bryan Gil suffers a right thigh injury

04/07/2021 at 6:35 PM CEST

EFE

The player of the Eibar Bryan Gil suffers a muscle injury in the thigh of the right leg whose “evolution” will mark the “availability” of the footballer for the next matches, as reported this Wednesday by the medical services of the gunsmith club. Bryan gil was injured last Saturday in the league match that the Eibar lost in the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium before him Real Madrid (2-0).

Although he was not going to be able to play next Saturday in Ipurua against Levante, having seen the fifth yellow card against Real Madrid, the injury endangers his presence in the next league matches in which he Eibar permanence is at stake.

At the moment, the Gipuzkoan team is penultimate, with the same points as the Alaves, 23, which is bottom. Bryan gil, loaned by the Seville, has been a key support in the Barcelona team. He is the second top scorer in the Eibar with three goals in the league, after Kike Garcia.

His good performances have opened the doors to the Spanish national team and he is the first player to do so wearing the Barça shirt.