Bryan Gil points to Tottenham

Sevilla can carry out the first big operation of the summer in the next few hours. In the Islands there is no stop talking about the incorporation of Bryan Gil to Tottenham Hotspur in a negotiation that would be quite advanced and that would have the approval of Julen Lopetegui, who always defended the great talent of the man from Barcelona, ​​but it would be necessary to see if the Cadiz it fits into his game model and his conception of extremes, which he likes to use with a different leg.

Bryan Gil is a skilled and upright left-hander who has shone at Eibar as a pure winger, who has reached international status and who was showing very reluctance to renew his contract with Sevilla, which expires in 2023. According to various information, the ‘spurs’ They would pay about 25 million euros for the youth squad (half of their current termination clause), although the operation would include the pass from Argentine Eric Lamela, valued at about 16 million.

The negotiation would be underway and could be activated in the next few hours. Lamela, who would sign 3 years with Sevilla, enters, at 29, in the last year of his contract at Tottenham and Bryan Gil would have the opportunity to explode in an important Premier club.

Sevilla has already encountered for several months the refusal of the player’s agents to renew his contract, especially after debuting with the absolute of Spain, since the intention of the Andalusian club was to shield him with a clause above the 150 million euros and several years of contract.

The player also hopes to shine at the Tokyo Olympics, for which he is concentrating on Luis de la Fuente’s selection.