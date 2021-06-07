Bryan Gil and Brahim Díaz lead the new call for Spain

06/07/2021 at 4:55 AM CEST

.

Forwards Bryan Gil and Brahim Díaz lead the squad of 20 players that Luis de la Fuente has had to improvise, for the Spanish Under-21 team to replace the senior team in Tuesday’s friendly match against Lithuania, after the frustrated attempt of the Federation to cancel it for positive in coronavirus of Sergio Busquets.

UEFA regulations maintain the friendly match scheduled for Tuesday in Leganés, at the Butarque stadium, which should be the second and last test in Spain before Euro 2020 and that the players of the absolute, confined in the City of the Football waiting for new tests.

The positive of Busquets causes the isolation of the 23 internationals who remain in the concentration of the selection in Las Rozas, after giving all negative, and the coaching staff headed by the coach Luis Enrique Martínez.

During the afternoon, since Luis de la Fuente was told that he had to summon players from the U21 team to play the game against Lithuania, the Federation tried to locate players who have just been eliminated from the European of their category and were already enjoying their vacations.

Finally, he has summoned 20 players, all of them were in the second half of the European Under-21 and lost in the semifinals against Portugal on June 3. Of the players who were in the tournament, Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol), Alejandro Francés (Zaragoza), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) and Fer Niño (Villarreal) were left and Alejandro Pozo (Eibar) joined. The selected footballers will be concentrated this Monday from 12:00 hours in Madrid.

The list of 20 summoned is made up of:

Goalkeepers: Josep Martínez (Leipzig), Álvaro Fernández (Huesca) and Iñaki Peña (Barcelona)

Defenses: Óscar Gil (Espanyol), Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona), Juan Miranda (Betis), Jorge Cuenca (Almería), Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) and Alejandro Pozo (Eibar).

Midfielders: Marc Cucurella (Getafe), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gonzalo Villar (AS Roma), Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo), Manu García (Sporting) and Antonio Blanco (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Brahim Díaz (AC Milan), Abel Ruiz (Sporting de Braga), Bryan Gil (Eibar), Javi Puado (Espanyol) and Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).