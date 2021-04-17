Bryan Cranston reveals in ‘El Hormiguero’ why the chapter of ‘La Mosca’ was made in ‘Breaking Bad’

American actor Bryan Cranston, famous for his starring role in the hit series Breaking Bad, was interviewed this Thursday on the television show El hormiguero.

Cranston was promoting Your Honor, his latest work, which can be seen on Movistar +. It is a 10-part series that is an adaptation of an original Israeli series.

As Vertele collects, the program’s host, Pablo Motos, asked Cranston about why the episode La mosca (Fly) was filmed, in which the protagonist remainede locked up with a fly throughout the entire footage.

“Series with many chapters they make each installment more and more expensive for the studio, “Cranston said in a live video conference.

There comes a time when creators dare to be more creative, but that requires even more budget, and the study ends up asking for a cheaper chapter to lower costs. Those are the so-called ‘bottles’ because not many characters appear, they take advantage of the sets you already have, the shooting lasts less, “he added.

“That was what the studio asked Vince Gilligan to do, but he said no, unless it fit organically with the argument and they came up with that idea“, concluded the American actor.