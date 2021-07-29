Bryan Cranston (‘Breaking Bad’) reacts to Bob Odenkirk’s collapse and hospitalization: “Pray for him”

This Tuesday, July 27, during the filming of the sixth and final season of ‘Better Call Saul’, Bob Odenkirk, protagonist of said AMC series, has suffered a collapse. His companions reacted by immediately calling an ambulance that took this actor to the hospital where he was still you are receiving medical attention.

Your status has not been updated yet, and the health problem that would have caused Odenkirk to collapse in the middle of production has not been disclosed. that is being developed in New Mexico, something before which Bryan Cranston, who was his co-star in ‘Breaking Bad’, has reacted by asking fans to send “positive thoughts”.

Sending forces

Accompanied by an image of both on the set of ‘Breaking Bad’, a series that inspired the spin-off in which Odenkirk was working when he suffered the mishap, Cranston wanted to send this message:

“Today I woke up to news that has left me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk, collapsed last night on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’. He is in the Albuquerque hospital, where he is receiving the medical attention he needs, but his health problem has not been made public.. Please take a moment out of your day to think about him, send him positive thoughts and pray for himThank you. “We are already sending all the positive thoughts in the world to help you recover soon.