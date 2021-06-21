Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening together in ‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’

As announced by Deadline, Paramount + will continue to expand its catalog of future projects with a film titled‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’ starring veterans Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) and Annette Bening (“The Report.”) The film is inspired by the story of a retired Michigan couple who helped revitalize their community by playing lottery.

Directed by David Frankel (‘Hidden Beauty’), the film is scripted by Brad Copeland, produced by Gil Netter and Levantine Films and executive produced by Kevin Halloran. Filming is expected to begin next July in Georgia.

Based on true events, the film centers on Jerry Selbee, a retiree who discovered a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge, won $ 27 million that he used to revive his small Michigan town.