Each tennis player has been caught in this pandemic in a place, with an environment and, most importantly, in a different context. For the Bryan brothers, it is clear that the coronavirus arrived at the worst possible time, just in the last season they had planned to play in active duty. Now their withdrawal has become a minor matter, although at some point they will need to address their short-term future. What we do know is how he is living Bob Bryan these weeks thanks to an interview for the ATP, where he relates how he was caught in the middle of a trip to Camarillo (his hometown) with his wife Michelle and their three children: Micaela, Bobby Jr. and Richie. The idea was to return to Miami, but the confinement has left them frozen.

“I have already delayed our flight home four times, but right now it is too risky to return on a flight, especially with children, who know nothing about germs. I picture Richie going through security, touching everything and then licking his hands. We have talked about getting a caravan and driving it home, that would be an adventure, ”says Bob during the talk, where he also highlights the difficulties of living a pandemic surrounded by other people.

“If we go home we will be in the same situation, we will be quarantined. During this time what you want is to see your family, but it is not possible. My parents are both in their 70s, so we prefer to stay away from them. They came to see us a couple of times but we always spoke at a considerable safety distance. The children run to hug them, but we slow them down, ”says the left-hander. “Mike is also here, but we have had no contact with him. His wife Nadia is pregnant, so we don’t want to waste time. It is a very unusual moment, possibly we do not live another moment like this in our lives ”, values ​​the Californian.

And how does a man who has spent the last twenty years without stopping take off his days? “It is not easy for us to have three young children next to us all the time, but we allow them to watch Disney + for a couple of hours a day when we need a break. Michelle is very good with plans, she always comes up with great ideas for each day. We had planned to educate the children at home this year, so Michelle has all the workbooks and crafts, ”says one of the members of the most successful couple in the history of tennis. “We are enjoying family time and trying to be positive. It is a kind of blessing for us because our whole life has always been going, going and going. This time we can slow everything down a bit. It is a beautiful stage for us with the children in this age in which they are ”.

And what will happen with the tournaments? Not only those who have been left without seeing the last dance of the Bryan brothers, but those who can still be canceled from now on. “It hurt to miss the Indian Wells-Miami stretch. We have always played well there, it is the place where my friends and family can come to see us play. Indian Wells was always our home tournament. We also love Houston, we regret not having played it. Our retirement plan is not going as planned, that’s for sure. We had high hopes to say goodbye to our favorite tournaments for the last time, now we settle for playing the summer and saying goodbye at the US Open, ”says the man who will turn 42 next Wednesday.

“We have not yet decided whether or not to play in 2021., but Mike and I will surely talk about it in the coming months ”, points out the veteran dubber about that possibility. “Our bodies feel good, even though we are not getting younger. I know it will be more challenging as we play beyond the age of 42, but I am confident that during this time of inactivity the inflammations will leave the body so that we can strengthen ourselves. Hopefully, we can play a few tournaments together again. ”

