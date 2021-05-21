“Brutality”, “degradation of human dignity” … the Moroccan press attacks the Spanish agents in Ceuta

The images of more than 8,000 people from Morocco arriving in Ceuta in an unprecedented migration crisis in Spain have gone around the world and have garnered the attention of the international media. Moroccan newspapers have also echoed the situation, but focus on denouncing the alleged “brutality” of the State and Army Security Forces and Bodies with the newcomers.

Thus, the newspaper aabbir.com accuses the Spanish press of “selecting” the images of the situation in Ceuta to show a “warm welcome” to the newcomers by the military, police and civil guards, in reference to the rescues and the aid relayed. In this sense, he affirms that there is graphic material that reveals “the truth” and teaches the “Spanish Army brutally beating migrants”.

This newspaper accompanies the information of an image of a Spanish military man brandishing a truncheon after a couple of migrants.

For its part, the newspaper kifache.com, which cites the Moroccan Organization for Human Rights and witness statements, maintains that the Spanish Army used “excessive violence” with the migrants, who “beat them with sticks and kicked them.” and “even used against them tear gas and live bullets “. All this, he says, coupled with other “practices that degrade human dignity.”

In similar terms hespress.com is expressed, which assures that “a Moroccan migrant was hit by a random bullet“and others suffered suffocation due to tear gas fired by the Spanish military. To illustrate this, the medium presents an image of gas canisters and rubber balls.

In turn, the newspaper 24saa.ma accuses the Spanish Army of having expelled the Yemeni, Syrian and sub-Saharan asylum seekers, and tanja24.com refers to “violent clashes between Security Forces and young people.”

The newspaper le360.ma also addresses what happened and chooses as ‘Image of the day’ a photograph in which soldiers are observed with truncheons running after the new arrivals and which is titled: “Spanish soldiers mistreat defenseless migrants.” He also offers another article with his vision of the situation: “Morocco-Spain: when Sánchez puts on Franco’s mask”.