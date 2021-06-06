Brutal Wolfenstein: ÜBER HERO Edition, more blood than ever

The name Brutal Wolfenstein may sound like pleonasm, especially if our opinion is based on the sensations that Wolfenstein 3D caused us back in the first five years of the nineties (although some of us continue to play it, very actively, much closer to the turn of the millennium. they still didn’t know, but with this title they gave the starting gun for shooters in three dimensions, a genre that continues to accompany us today.

With Wolfenstein 3D many of us met, for the first time, names like John Carmack, John Romero and Tom Hall, and also involved the presentation in society of a small study, born in the shadow of a monthly magazine called Softdisk. That small studio signed Wolfenstein 3D in 1992, and just a year later he repeated the formula with Doom, of which little we can say that has not already been said. I am speaking, of course, of ID Software.

About 30 years have passed (I almost dizzy thinking about it) since the launch of Wolfenstein 3D and, for many, it remains an essential title in the history of games. However, as I said at the beginning, playing it today shows us a much less violent game than we remember of those times. And that is the same thing that the modder WitheredPoppiMk-4 must have thought, who has decided to give it a more modern touch in this sense, creating the mod Brutal Wolfenstein: ÜBER HERO Edition.

Brutal Wolfenstein UBER HERO Edition V0.5 is out now !!!!! https://t.co/XDxRXsJTUR – 🎄 WitheredPoppiMk-4🎄 (@ WiPoppimk4) June 5, 2021

Brutal Wolfenstein maintains, of course, the original aesthetics of the game, we will not find HD textures, Hi-Fi sounds or anything that makes it seem that Wolfenstein is a game of this century. No, none of that is necessary, what this mod proposes is a set of new weapons, a new and fearsome enemy, the Nazi super soldier from Wolfenstein: The New Order Y new maps for episode 2, Operation: Eisenfaust. Much of the new weapons come from other titles in the series.

Brutal Wolfenstein Weapons: ÜBER HERO Edition

StG46-T from Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. 1960 Pistol (closer to Wolfenstein 2 Pistol Magnam Upgrade) by Wolfenstein The New Order New ShockHammerX plasma rifle from Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus New Kampfpistole pistol sprites from Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

In addition, and so that those interested can get a more specific idea of ​​what they will find when playing Brutal Wolfenstein: ÜBER HERO Edition, its creator has published a video showing the new weapons, the super soldier and the new maps . And I don’t know about you, but I don’t think it will be past today to revisit the fortress. If you too are tempted, you can download Brutal Wolfenstein: ÜBER HERO Edition from this link.

.