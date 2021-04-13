The new trailer for Army of the Dead gives us very interesting information about the Zack Snyder movie, since the zombies are not exactly as we thought.

Netflix has a great success in his hands, since the trailer of Army of the Dead from Zack snyder has it all. Action, explosions, humor and zombies. But these undead are not like we usually see them in series like The walking deadas they have given them a twist and are smarter and faster. So they look more like the White walkers from Game of Thrones.

The movie Army of the dead has a great cast where they stand out Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo rossi, Huma qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada Y Omari Hardwick . So Zack snyder has all the necessary elements to shake up the streaming platform Netflix when the film opens on May 21, 2021.

Here’s the brutal trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead:

What is the movie about?

Army of the dead takes place after a zombie outbreak has left Las Vegas in ruins and cut off from the rest of the world. When the head of the casino Bly tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) approaches Scott ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who now works making hamburgers, makes a definitive proposal:

Enter the zombie-infested quarantine zone to recover $ 200 million in a vault under a Casino before the government drops bombs and annihilates the city in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the reward can help pave the way to a reconciliation with his daughter Kate, from which it is separated, Ward Take up the challenge and assemble a diverse team of experts for the heist. With the clock ticking, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing is certain in the biggest heist ever attempted: Survivors take it all.

