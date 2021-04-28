Brutal trailer for the RETURNAL launch

Playstation has released a new trailer for Returnal, a chilling video game that mixes the genres of science fiction and horror.

The mysterious roguelike action shooter Returnal premieres today its spectacular launch trailer that reveals new images of the frenzied gameplay and the story of Selene. The video game, which arrives this Friday April 30 exclusively for PS5 ™, tells the story of this intrepid astronaut, who decides to embark on a mission against the orders of her superiors, following a mysterious signal from the inhospitable planet Atropos.

In this new trailer you can appreciate the diversity of biomes that the player will discover through exploration, full of secret doors, hidden switches and juicy rewards such as the fractal claw, the astronaut figurine or the obolite planter.

In addition to the variety of artifacts, consumables and enemies, in this new video we will find new touches on the mysterious history of Selene and her mission.

On the occasion of the launch of this trailer, the Housemarque team has taken the opportunity to give some advice to the players and comment on the weapons and favorite devices of the members of the study, where they point out the importance of staying in constant movement, the risk-reward that implies collect parasites, pay attention to adrenaline levels or have the escape routes well located in combat. You can find more details about this survival kit on the Official PlayStation®Spain Blog.

You can also visit the video game guide at this link, where you will find everything you need to embark on this new exclusive adventure for PS5 ™.

Returnal is coming to PS5 ™ exclusively on April 30th. The title, developed by the Finnish studio Housemarque, proposes a unique mix of different genres, combining an explosive arcade formula and a bullet hell-style game system, combining frenetic action and dark sci-fi cinematic storytelling. It is now available for reservation in its different editions through the usual points of sale or through PlayStation®Store in its standard edition, at a price of € 79.99 (on Amazon at € 69.90) and in its Digital edition Deluxe, at a price of € 89.99.

Description : Break the cycle. After crash landing in this changing world, Selene must search the desolate landscape for an ancient civilization in order to escape. Alone and isolated, she is forced to fight tooth and nail to survive. She falls defeated over and over again, forcing her to restart her journey each time she dies. Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that as the planet changes with each cycle, so do the objects at your disposal. Each replay offers new combinations, so you will have to push yourself to the limit and use a different combat strategy each time.

