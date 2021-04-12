Brutal pitched battle in a Regional match in Catalonia

Pitched battle the one lived this Saturday in a Regional match held in Barcelona. The meeting was between Bon pastor and CD Carmelo and, in the final minutes, the fight broke out.

Players and fans participated in it, who were able to attend the game since capacity restrictions are minimal in these categories.

Blows, chases and some trying to stop the massive fight, an episode that can be seen in the video broadcast by the account ‘Catalunya Fútbol’, specialized in football in the Catalan community.

Dozens of people, many without a mask, participated in the fight completely forgetting about safety rules.