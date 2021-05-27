Brutal Official Trailer for Tomorrow’s War

Share

Today the official trailer of The Tomorrow War (The Tomorrow War) was presented, a film that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime

Until today we had only seen small previews of Tomorrow’s War, a science fiction film starring Chris Pratt that will premiere exclusively and worldwide on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video, and of which you can already see a new, more extensive preview then.

In Tomorrow’s War, the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

Directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, Tomorrow’s War has been produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Groyer and Adam Kolbrenner. The executive producers are Ron Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer. The Amazon Studios film stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Academy Award winner JK Simmons.

Share