BRUTAL new trailer for Fast & Furious 9

On July 2, FAST & FURIOUS 9 will be released, the ninth chapter of the saga that began 20 years ago and has raised more than five billion dollars worldwide.

Fast & furious 9 after having suffered several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems that it will not move from the calendar again and Universal Pictures reminds us with a BRUTAL new trailer that the film will arrive yes or yes on July 2 of this year .

Synopsis

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks in that tranquility. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob (John Cena, who will appear in The Suicide Squad next year).

FAST & FURIOUS 9 marks the return of Justin Lin as director of the franchise after having directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments and having turned the saga into a worldwide phenomenon. The action takes place around the world – from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the crowded streets of Tblisi. Along the way, they will meet old friends and enemies, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be put to the test like never before.

The film marks the return of series stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, alongside Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron. FAST & FURIOUS 9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as Leysa, a woman connected to Dom’s past, as well as a cameo from new Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

FAST & FURIOUS 9 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent.