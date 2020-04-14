Lena The Plug along with other pornstars.

Photo:

Ethan Miller / .

Lena The Plug He shook social media again by showing a lot of skin in a sinful post.

This time, the Californian monopolized gazes by sharing with her 3.2 million Instagram fans some photos where she appears posing front and back with a lace and transparency bra that showed part of her breasts and a dental floss thong that barely covers her voluptuous rear.

The porn actress’s snapshot accumulates more red hearts and hundreds of good comments.

(Swipe to see images)

Whether alone or accompanied, Lena is one of the famous who likes to show off her attributes at the slightest provocation.

.