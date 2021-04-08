Brutal knee from Moraes to beat Demetrious Johnson!

Adriano Moraes surprised the world this Wednesday by finishing with a brutal knee to Demetrious Johnson. In this way, the Brazilian retained the ONE Championship flyweight title.

Despite being the champion, Moraes entered the combat as a victim. None of that mattered to the Brazilian who retained the belt and became the first fighter to finish off Demetrious Johnson with punches.

Moraes had a considerable advantage in range and was looking to keep Johnson away. Demetrious managed to close the space and looked for the clinch at the beginning of the contest. They eventually hit the ground, but Adriano’s size made it easy for him to reverse position and punish Johnson.

At the start of the second round, Demetrious was looking to be more aggressive and close the gap. Moraes kept his strategy of keeping him away with his punches. In an attack from Demetrious, Adriano connected him with an accurate uppercut to send him to the canvas.

There, as Johnson tried to get to his feet, Moraes landed a devastating knee – completely legal under ONE Championship rules – and sent him semi knocked out on his back to the mat. Immediately the Brazilian jumped on him to end the contest while the referee intervened.

At the end of the fight, Demetrious Johnson showed the class that has always characterized him and congratulated Moraes.

“I have to go home to watch the fight and see where I made mistakes. He is very long and big, I was trying to get in, but this is part of the game. I’ve fought so long that this was going to happen at some point. Congratulations to Adriano, he is a great champion and also a great guy. ”

For his part, the Brazilian was not happy and said he was very happy to have had the perfect strategy to beat a legend like Demetrious Johnson.

“This is a dream come true, I work hard all day for this. I have no words to describe this moment. I thank all my team and colleagues in the gym. I grew up watching DJ fight, my team and I made the perfect strategy to face him. I’m very happy.”

The loss leaves Johnson with a 30-4-1 record. For his part, Moraes establishes himself as the best flyweight of the ONE Championship and achieves the most important victory of his career so far.

