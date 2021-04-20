Brutal first trailer for LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS: Volume 2

Netflix has unveiled the first preview of the Emmy-winning animated series, LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS: Volume 2 and confirms Volume 3 for 2022

LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, is a collection of animated shorts that spans various genres, from science fiction to fantasy to horror and comedy. Each episode offers a riot of style and authenticity. The objective? Tell stories that are as easy to see as difficult to forget.

This series executive produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen combines the talents of renowned animation artists with compelling stories to present the first anthology of animated shorts that guarantees viewers an absolutely unique and visceral experience. The trailer also confirms that the series will have a third volume that will arrive next year. You can also read after enjoying the trailer, the title, duration and synopsis of each of the 8 short films that are part of volume 2 of Love, death + Robots.

Tim Miller talks about the series

LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS is a blast from the future with deep roots in the past. Show creator Tim Miller teamed up with director David Fincher after years of wanting to make adult animated films and shorts at his animation house Blur Studio.

When his directorial debut, DEADPOOL, was hugely successful, they saw their opportunity and the anthology series found a natural home on Netflix. “We couldn’t have been happier with the response to the show,” recalls Miller, of the excitement surrounding the first season and the appetite for more. “It was exactly the kind of passionate reception from animation fans that David and I expected, but for many years we had been told it would not happen.

For the second season, Jennifer Yuh Nelson joined Miller as supervising director. The Oscar-nominated director has vast experience in animation, having worked in the industry for years and directed Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3. Together they sought out diverse animation directors and talents from around the world, for a mix of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy. “It’s a game of tonal and stylistic Jenga,” said Jennifer Yuh Nelson, “trying to figure out which director could handle which story better.”

Titles, description and duration of the chapters

Pop Squadron (15 minutes)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Paolo Bacigalupi

In a future where resources are controlled by the wealthy, “unregistered descent” is prohibited by the state. A police officer charged with enforcing population control faces a crisis of conscience.

Vida Hutch (10 minutes)

Directed by Alex Beaty

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Harlan Ellison

When his ship is damaged in battle, a fighter pilot (Michael B. Jordan) lands on a desolate planet. Fortunately, there is an automated shelter on the surface that can take shelter until rescue arrives… if you can survive that long.

Ice (10 minutes)

Directed by Robert Valley

Animation Company: Passion Pictures

Based on a story by: Rich Larson

In a future where many human beings are enriched with extraordinary strength and endurance, the feeling of “unaltered” left behind. This class conflict opens a rift between two brothers who risk their lives during a dangerous race across the frozen sea of ​​their colonial world.

The tall grass (8 minutes)

Directed by Simon Otto

Animation Company: Axis Animation

Based on a story by: Joe Lansdale

When a train makes an unscheduled stop in the middle of nowhere, a lone traveler is drawn to the surrounding fields by ethereal lights and drifting. But his curiosity can prove deadly when he discovers the infernal source of enlightenment.

Automated customer service (10 minutes)

Directed by Meat Dept (Kevin Dan Ver Meiren, David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas)

Animation Company: Atoll Studio

Based on a story by: John Scalzi

Some seniors are fortunate to enjoy their golden years in future high-tech assisted living communities. They pursue relaxation and fulfillment spirituality, all their needs taken care of… until their robotic servants decide to kill them.

Throughout the house (4 minutes)

Directed by Elliot Dear

Animation Company: Blink Industries

Based on a story by: Joachim Heijndermans

On Christmas Eve, a girl and her little brother lie awake, too excited to sleep. When a ringing of bells heralds the arrival of Saint Nicholas, they descend the stairs, hoping to catch a glimpse of the mythical gift giver… but to find something much less joyous than they expected.

The Drowned Giant (10 minutes)

Directed by Tim Miller

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: JG Ballard

When a sixty meter tall naked body washed ashore outside a small town, crowds gather to witness the spectacle. A local scientist documents the delivery of the leviathan to nature as the miraculous becomes first mundane and then completely forgotten.

Snow in the desert (15 minutes)

Directed by Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra, Maxime Luere

Animation Company: Unit Image

Based on a story by: Neal Asher

On an arid and scorched planet on the brink of galactic civilization, an ageless albino named “Snow” is hunted by a variety of hit men. But after a beautiful stranger named Hirald saves her life, she reveals her own plans for him, but keeps a few secrets of her own.

Season 2 premieres in Spain on May 14, 2021 on Netflix.