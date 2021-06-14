Brutal first images of the game GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

Play as Star-Lord and enjoy an original Guardians of the Galaxy story on October 26, 2021

During the digital presentation of SQUARE ENIX® PRESENTS, Eidos-Montréal and SQUARE ENIX yesterday announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a daring third-person narrative action adventure that combines an original story with exciting single-player mechanics. Developed by Eidos-Montréal in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will arrive simultaneously on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles, PC, and streaming with GeForce NOW on September 26. October 2021.

Check out the official launch trailer, in-depth look and first look in action

Rock Star-Lord’s jetpack boots and take to the cosmos in this new version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Shoot your way through action-packed moments alongside unpredictable Guardians and meet iconic new Marvel characters as they battle for the fate of the universe.

“For the Eidos-Montréal team, it is an honor to have the opportunity to work on such an iconic franchise alongside our unfailing Marvel Entertainment collaborators,” said David Anfossi, Studio Head at Eidos-Montréal. “Our teams are known for revisiting IPs and putting their own spin on the stories and art around them. As you will see, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will not be an exception ”.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been developed by the veteran team at Eidos-Montréal, who have worked closely with Marvel Entertainment to deliver an authentic and original experience inspired by the more than 50-year history of Guardians of the Galaxy. Building on the comics, this unique rendition of Guardians of the Galaxy will take players on a wild stellar journey where Peter Quill and the Guardians accidentally become the galaxy’s first and last line of defense.

“A mix of sci-fi and family drama, along with a rock-bottom attitude and edgy aesthetic, make up the pillars of our Guardians franchise,” said Jay Ong, executive vice president of Marvel Games. “We are delighted to collaborate with Eidos-Montréal knowing that their team can fulfill this premise. The pampering they’ve put into their vision of our beloved bunch of misfits shines through in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. We can’t wait for October to come and the fans to play it. “

Master Star-Lord’s dynamic combat style to annihilate enemies with his elemental blasters, and use the unique abilities of each Guardian to defeat interplanetary enemies of all colors. In addition, by embodying the self-proclaimed leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, players will participate in the decision-making of the dialogues and interactions between Quill and the Guardians that will strengthen the bonds that unite this dysfunctional family.

To top it off, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy would not be complete without the powerful soundtrack that will enliven the Milano’s space travels. The game is packed with 80s classics and amazing original songs.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on October 26, 2021 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles, on PC and streaming with GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021. Available now book the Standard and Deluxe editions. To learn more about the items in the reserve and learn more about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, visit the official website and follow us on social media.