Brutal clash between two baseball players during a Major League game

What should be a play without any complication, after Hunter dozier hit a high ball easily captured by the defense, it became a major scare for the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals.

While all the Chicago players looked skyward for the batted ball, Hunter Dozier avoided colliding with the catcher. Yasmani grandal to find a surprise Jose Abreu that he did not see his rival arrive. Both players hit each other violently and fell to the ground.

Silence took hold of the stadium until the two players stood up and left the pitch with the help of their teammates team.

The White Sox reported that Abreu suffers a contusion on the left knee and a cut to the face and he’s on the DL as “day to day.” At the same time, Dozier suffered a contusion in a quadriceps and neck discomfort. Fortunately, both players tested negative for concussion.