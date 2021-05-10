Brussels will publish the first evaluation of recovery plans at the end of June

The European Comission plans to publish the first evaluationstions of national recovery plans during the second half of June, which would give way for the documents to be analyzed later by the Member States in what will be the last stage before the aid begins to flow to the capitals in July.

In particular, Brussels hopes to be able to make the first payments to the Member States “at the beginning of summer”, as stated by the economic vice-president of the Community Executive, Valdis Dombrovskis, and the Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, in a joint hearing before the committees of Economic Affairs and Budgets of the European Parliament.

“The forecast is that we will adopt the first proposals for decisions in the second part of June,” said the Italian during his initial speech, repeating the message that his Latvian colleague had previously emphasized. Both have conveyed to MEPs that community services they are already analyzing the fourteen reform and investment plans which, like that of Spain, have already been sent to Brussels to begin receiving the transfers and loans contemplated in the post Covid fund of 800,000 million euros (750,000 million at 2018 prices).

Although without going into the details of the plans already submitted, the economic vice president of the Community Executive has commented in a general way that “seem to have the right balance” of reforms and investments and they dedicate an adequate part to tackling the ecological and digital transitions.

Once they receive the green light from the Commission, the plans must be evaluated by the EU Finance Ministers (Ecofin), who will be in charge of formally approving them. The intention of Portugal, the country that holds the rotating presidency of the EU this semester, has insisted that it wants to approve the first package of plans on June 18, although the Brussels calendar calls this goal into question.

Ecofin’s approval of the plans would trigger the first disbursements and in the case of Spain, the payment would amount to 9,000 million euros. However, for this to be possible, the regulations that allow Brussels to issue debt must be ratified in the 27 national parliaments.

This is an “essential” step because the European Commission will not be able to attract the money destined to finance the European recovery in the debt markets. For the moment, eight countries have not completed the ratification procedure, although three of them are expected to complete it “this week.” The EU countries that have not yet ratified the so-called EU Own Resources Decision are Estonia, Ireland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Romania and Finland.