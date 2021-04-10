Brussels will negotiate with Pfizer the purchase of 1.8 billion doses of its vaccine for 2022 and 2023

The european commission (CE) will negotiate with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer-BioNTech the purchase of 1.8 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine second generation – capable of fighting virus variants– for 2022 and 2023, European sources indicated to Efe.

The intention of the Community Executive is to buy 900 million doses and another 900 million optionally.

“We have to prepare for the next stages of the pandemic in 2022 and 2023. The production capacity is still limited and we have to anticipate, “said the aforementioned sources.

“In the coming days”

The talks between Brussels and the pharmaceutical company for the production of these additional doses they haven’t started yet, but the EC hopes to be able to initiate contacts “in the next few days.”

The Community Executive wants to negotiate with this laboratory because it uses Messenger RNASince “the scientific world has told us that they are the most successful vaccines,” the sources assured.

To this day, Brussels has bought 500 million of doses to Pfizer-BioNTech, with the possibility of purchasing other 100 million.

With the contracts signed so far, the EU intends to obtain 2.6 billion doses.