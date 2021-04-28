Brussels sues AstraZeneca for its delays in the delivery of vaccines to the EU and the company ensures that it complied with the agreement

Astrazeneca vaccine. (Photo: GETTY)

The European Commission has filed a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for failing to fulfill its commitment to deliver the contracted doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Member States. The company categorically denies and anticipates that it will resort to Justice to defend itself.

“The European Commission began legal action against AstraZeneca on Friday on the basis of breaches of the advance purchase agreement,” the spokesman for Health of the Community Executive, Stefan de Keersmaecker, announced at a press conference.

“Some terms of the contract have not been respected and the company has not provided a reliable strategy to guarantee a timely distribution of the doses,” said the spokesman, who specified that Brussels has acted both “in its own name” and “in name of the 27 Member States ”, which“ are fully in line ”with this decision.

For the Community Executive, the most important thing in the framework of this procedure is to get the Anglo-Swedish laboratory to distribute “quickly” to the countries of the European Union the doses promised under the contract between both parties.

“Unfounded” accusations, according to the pharmaceutical company

AstraZeneca claims to have complied “fully with the advance purchase agreement” following the lawsuit filed by the Commission, which it considers “unfounded”.

In a statement, the pharmaceutical company advances its intention to vigorously defend itself before the Justice, although it hopes to “be able to resolve this dispute as soon as possible.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

European Commission plans to sue AstraZeneca over vaccine delay

The EMA recommends continuing to give the second dose of AstraZeneca between 4 and 12 weeks after the first

Health’s response to the EMA’s recommendation on the second dose of AstraZeneca

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.