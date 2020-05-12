The European Commission plans to approve this Wednesday the criteria that should guide a three-phase de-escalation of the emergency situation caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The plan comes with a set of guidelines – for lifting border controls, transport, tourism and consumer protection – that aim to guarantee an orderly exit and avoid the stampede of national measures that occurred with the outbreak of the deadly one. disease.

The Commission document, to which EL PAÍS has had access, establishes the roadmap to advance from the current situation of exceptional measures of generalized restriction of movement, classified as phase 0, to a general lifting of limitations and controls borders within the EU, baptized as phase 2.

Between both extremes, countries will have to pass, each at their own pace, through the so-called phase 1, perhaps the most desired by the citizens who have been subjected to local or national confinement, but probably also the most delicate, due to the risk of a rebound in the number of infections. That phase, according to the Commission’s plan, would be the one that would save, at least in part, the approaching summer tourist season.

“Travel restrictions and border controls must be gradually withdrawn across the EU if epidemiological developments maintain their current positive trend,” says the Commission document in its section on phase 1. Entering this phase will be key , according to Brussels, “that a sufficiently low level of infection be reached”.

The passage from one phase to another will depend on the own evaluation of each country. But the text, a communication on the gradual and coordinated restoration of freedom of movement, calls for “coordination to be increased” during the de-escalation process to avoid, among other things, generating confusion among citizens and fueling their distrust.

Mobility between States that are in the same phase, according to the Commission, should be practically unlimited, as long as security protocols are effectively applied in means of transport, rental cars, pleasure boats, accommodation of any kind, attractions, exhibitions, etc.

Brussels believes that in phase 1, towards which almost all States are progressing, it should facilitate at least all trips for professional and even personal reasons, when the members of the same family unit are spread across several States. But the essential objective is “that as the Member States succeed in reducing the circulation of the virus, the general restrictions be replaced by other more precise measures”.

The criteria for moving from one phase to another and gradually or definitively lifting border controls include evaluating the epidemiological situation in each Member State; the need to apply containment measures, including physical distancing, and proportionality, “that is,” states the text, “the comparison between the benefits of maintaining a general restriction and social and economic considerations [de esa medida], including the impact on cross-border labor mobility and trade. ”

Brussels warns that, in any case, “the need to maintain some measures, including physical distancing and organizational distancing, will continue. [laboral]” The Commission recommends that citizens be given the means to strengthen their protection. And that they be provided with clear and consistent information on the physical distance that is applied in each Member State to which they arrive, data that, according to Brussels, could be sent to them by SMS every time the user of a mobile phone crosses a border.

Save the summer

“With proper, safe and coordinated management, the coming months could allow Europeans to enjoy a much-needed rest, relaxation and fresh air, and a reunion with their friends and family, whether in their own country or crossing borders”, points out the Commission in a second communication, focused in this case on tourism and transport. But the objective, recognizes the organism, is not only to facilitate the summer but also to save an industry in danger.

The communication and the accompanying guidelines try to establish “a coordinated framework that allows Europe to benefit from rest and, above all, save the tourist session,” the document states. Brussels recalls that the fall in activity in the sector worldwide could exceed one trillion euros, according to data from the World Tourism Organization. Europe, one of the big markets, would be among the big ones affected. “And the coming months are crucial: EU citizens make an average of 385 million tourist trips in the summer season (June-August) and spend 190 billion euros,” the Commission details.

The community body is convinced that the tourism sector will be able to save part of its high season. And it recommends that the States allow the entry and exit of travelers from or to countries that are in the same epidemiological phase. “The lifting of controls should not be limited to the geographical proximity of neighboring States”, stresses the Commission. Brussels advocates reestablishing air connections between countries without a physical border as long as they are in the same phase of de-escalation.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Questions and answers about coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease

– In case of symptoms, these are the phones that have been enabled in each community

– Click here to subscribe to the daily newsletter on the pandemic

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe