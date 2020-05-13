The European Commission (EC) has presented this Wednesday its proposal for the Twenty-seven “gradually” reopen their borders to European tourism this summer, from a protocol in three phases It starts from the relaxation of the current confinement until the end of all border controls, first passing through an intermediate stage in which it is possible to travel between regions and countries with comparable low levels of contagion.

“We cannot prescribe when one Member State or another will decide to open up to tourism, Member States will gradually lift their restrictions and not all at the same time “, Commissioner for Internal Market and Industry, Thierry Breton, assured at a press conference in Brussels to present the strategy of the Community Executive.

The Commission, without powers in health or border management because they are exclusive to national authorities, tries to convince the Twenty-seven of the need to coordinate exit strategy and to establish common sanitary and transport protocols to avoid initial lack of coordination and to regain the tourist’s confidence to travel again.

The three-phase plan in Brussels “reflects the different situations in each of our countries and we must accept it,” said Breton, who has defended the initiative of the Executive of Ursula von der Leyen to “help countries and companies to be prepared ».

With the arrival of the coronavirus in Europe, a dozen EU countries, including Spain, closed their internal borders to curb displacement within the Schengen borderless area, a measure that Brussels did not see favorably and that she is now in favor of relaxing “gradually” as soon as the epidemiological situation allows it.

For this reason, it now presents a ‘flexible’ approach in three phases, which allows reversing if the positive evolution of the pandemic reverses in some of the regions or countries of the EU and that is based on key criteria that asks the 27 to follow: Epidemiological criteria for comparing the virus control situation, the ability to impose containment measures and safeguards to avoid crowds and socioeconomic considerations, such as prioritizing transit between key areas of activity.

Thus the things, Brussels sees no need to recommend widespread quarantines for Europeans traveling from one Member State to another because it assumes that the corridors that are opened will be between regions and countries with similar health and protection situations.

“I am aware that some member states have quarantine measures, it is a decision of the member states,” said Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, asked about the quarantine that Spain will require travelers to arrive in the country from 15 of May.

The Commissioner has added, however, that if the transit between regions or countries that continue to closely control the epidemiological situation is resumed, with similar levels of contagion and the strengthened capacity of their health systems, as recommended by Brussels, then “There would be no need to have quarantines.”

“For this reason it is important to apply criteria to have a good exchange of information and that they are capable of allowing movements and advancing with tourism,” he added.

Traceability

In addition, the Community Executive has announced the project of an interactive map with real-time information that collects the epidemiological situation in each Member State, protection measures, restrictions at tourist spots and others data that Europeans can consult during their trip to be safe and be alerted if there is a spike in cases at your destination.

Along the same lines, it advocates the use of mobile applications that help track the spread of the coronavirus and ensure its interoperability across the EU. Tracking through these apps it must be “voluntary and transparent”, secure and use anonymous data.

“There are differences and they are justified in the recommendations of each Member State that we must respect, for example where and how to wear a mask or how many meters is the distance between passengers or clients ”, warned the vice president responsible for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, at the same press conference.

Therefore, he insisted, each traveler “will have to keep in mind” that there are different measures depending on the place and assume that all of them are justified and must be respected. “This is not going to be a summer like the others,” he continued, to hold everyone accountable for containing the pandemic and making it possible to travel.

The range of recommendations presented this Wednesday also includes ideas for progressively reactivate land transport services, railway, maritime and air, with protocols to generalize the use of masks in these spaces, reinforce the protection of workers in the sector and ensure equivalence of measures between the two points on the route, among others.

Passenger rights

The Executive has also decided to send the Twenty-Seven a notice letter to remind them of their obligations regarding the protection of passenger rights, including that of rejecting a coupon as a refund for a trip canceled by the coronavirus and demanding that the amount be refunded in cash.

About fifteen European countries have asked Brussels to temporarily relax passenger rights to ease pressure on airlines that, with their fleet on the ground, have liquidity problems to meet refunds.

Vice-President Vestager has initially announced the initiation of a sanctioning case against twelve member states that do not comply with these rules, but the Community responsible for transport, Adina Valean, has clarified that there is no decision at the moment, because Brussels is analyzing first. “If there are breaches and at what level”.

For now, Valean added, he will send this week a letter to the Twenty-Seven to remind them that the passenger has the right to reject the coupon and ask them to explore formulas with the companies to make them more “flexible and attractive” so that the customer chooses to they voluntarily.

The industry of tourism contributes 10% to the GDP of the European Union, region where it is a source of employment for about 27 million people, according to data from Brussels, which stresses that the EU is the leading destination worldwide.

The turnover of the sector in the European Union will fall this year by 50% due to the coronavirus, according to calculations by the Commission, which foresees damage of up to 70% in the case of tour operators and travel agencies and 80% for airlines and cruise ships.