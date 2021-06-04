Brussels opens an investigation into Facebook for abuse in the use of data

Bad news for Facebook. After the episode and the controversy of these months about the changes in the privacy policy of WhatsApp, the social network opens a new front.

The European Commission has announced the opening of the investigation to Facebook for monopolistic practices in the use of data. The file, which has nothing to do with WhatsApp, seeks to evaluate if Facebook violated community regulations on the use of data. And it wants to clarify whether Facebook used advertising data collected from advertisers to compete with them in the markets in which it operates.

It also seeks to assess whether Facebook links its classified ad service to its social network. What it would mean a violation of the competition rules of the European Union.

With all this, it is intended to determine if the position of Facebook in the market for social networks and online advertising allows you to hurt your competition. And, especially, in those markets where Facebook is also active in the online classifieds segment.

Facebook Research Focuses on Classified Ads Market

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Thus, the European Commission is concerned that the social network may distort competition by making use of the data it collects, especially in those sectors where it is participant and owner, like classified ads.

Facebook collects large amounts of data about the activities of its social network users, allowing it to target specific customer groups. We will analyze in detail whether this data gives Facebook an undue competitive advantage. Particularly in the online classifieds industry, where people buy and sell products every day. And where Facebook also competes with companies from which it collects data. In today’s digital economy, data should not be used in a way that distorts competition. Details of the Facebook investigation.

Therefore, it will be determined whether the practices of the social network conflict with EU competition rules on anti-competitive agreements between companies. At the moment, yes, the scope that the procedure will take is unknown.

Read this too …