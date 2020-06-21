The European Commission announced on Tuesday the opening of two investigations into Apple. The goal is to assess possible restrictions on competition through its App Store, first, and its Apple Pay payment service, according to a statement from the commission itself.

In the first case, the Community Executive will analyze whether Apple imposes illegal restrictions on application developers to distribute its content through the multinational’s store. The investigation focuses, specifically, on the fact that Apple imposes the compulsory use of its own purchasing system and restricts the ability of application developers to inform iPhone and iPad users about cheaper possibilities of their content in other platforms.

Brussels has launched the investigation after several complaints transferred to its Competition services in 2019 by Spotify, the Swedish streaming music platform, and by a distributor of electronic books and audiobooks in 2020 that the Community Executive has not identified, although according to Financial Times is about Kobo, the e-book subsidiary of Japanese giant Rakuten.

“It appears that Apple has gained a guardian role regarding the distribution of applications and content to users of its popular devices. We have to ensure that Apple’s rules do not distort competition in markets where it competes with other application developers, for example with its Apple Music or Apple Books services, ”explained the European Commission’s Vice President for Competition, Margrethe Vestager.

The second investigation aims to determine if Apple violates European Competition rules in the terms and conditions that require app sellers who want to integrate Apple Pay into their payment systems. It will also examine in this framework that you reserve the tap and go functionality of iPhones to Apple Pay.

Apple has been quick to react and in a harsh statement has stated that “it is disappointing that the European Commission presents unfounded claims from a number of companies that simply want to go it alone and not play by the same rules as everyone else.” “We don’t believe it is correct, we want to maintain a balanced playing field where anyone with determination and a great idea can succeed.”

The technology firm has indicated that they developed the App Store with the dual objective of making it a safe and trustworthy place for customers to discover and download applications, and a great business opportunity for entrepreneurs and developers. “We are deeply proud of the countless developers who have innovated and found success through our platform.”

In the opposite direction, Spotify has applauded the EU investigation because “Apple’s anti-competitive behavior has intentionally disadvantaged competitors, has skewed the playing field and deprived consumers of options for too long ” The multinational has stressed that they appreciate “the decision of the European Commission to formally investigate Apple, and we hope that they act urgently to guarantee fair competition on the iOS platform for all participants in the digital economy.”

Millionaire figures from the App Store

Precisely, Apple announced this Tuesday that the ecosystem of the App Store generated 519,000 million dollars (460,000 million euros) in billing and sales worldwide in 2019 alone, according to the new study by independent economists of Analysis Group, which indicates The most important categories were mobile commerce, digital goods and services, and app advertising.

Of the total, the majority corresponds to sales of physical goods and services: 413,000 million. Within this category, mobile commerce apps monopolized almost all sales and, among them, retail sales stood out with 268,000 million dollars. Retail stores include some that digitally represent physical stores such as Zara, as well as virtual markets that sell physical products, such as Privalia, although they exclude the distribution of food products, which have their own category.

But these were not the only mobile commerce apps that had a great weight on sales of physical goods and services. Travel, such as Expedia and eDreams, generated $ 57 billion; those for shared vehicle use, such as Uber, Cabify or eCooltra, reached $ 40 billion in sales, while those for food delivery, such as Deliveroo, totaled $ 31 billion.

The study reveals that the direct payments developers have received from Apple represent only a portion of the total when calculating sales from other sources, such as physical goods and services. As Apple only takes commission from the billing associated with digital goods and services, more than 85% of the $ 519 billion corresponds exclusively to outside developers and companies of all sizes, according to Apple.