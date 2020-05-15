The proposal of Pedro Sánchez to issue perpetual bonds to finance the countries of the Union has been rejected by the European Commission, but it is committed to building a recovery fund to boost the bloc’s economies, according to community sources.

Brussels plans to raise EU capital at the end of this month continues to raise the spending ceiling of the Community budget to 2% of gross national income of the EU to be able to go to financial markets using that margin, reports Efe.

It is an approach that the head of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, already transferred to the heads of state and government at the last summit. Then, an internal document put at 320,000 million euros the money that Brussels could raise in this way to mobilize a plan of 1.5 billion euros.

However, the perpetual bonds of the Spanish plan are no longer on the table of the European Commission, according to the same sources, which point to a mix of European bonds with different short, medium and long-term maturities.

The budget margin would also allow financing the recovery plan without the need for Member States to increase their contribution to the EU budget (MFF), to which the reconstruction fund will be anchored and which will maintain an endowment similar to the current one.

In any case, the idea of ​​Brussels issuing European debt still does not convince all European countries. The work of the German in these weeks, therefore, will be to achieve a complicated balance between the countries of the south of the block, in favor of this approach, and the most reluctant capitals, among which are, above all, the Netherlands and Germany .

The deep division is also evident in the way in which the money will be transferred to the Member States. Again, Spain, France or Italy demands that the majority be channeled through non-repayable subsidies, while the north bets on loans to be repaid.

Composed of three pillars

Von der Leyen has promised that the recovery plan will also be balanced in this matter. However, in his last appearance before the European Parliament, he did not specify what proportion each shape will have nor the size of the fund. What the President of the European Commission did specify is that it will be made up of three pillars.

The first of them will take 80% of the recovery plan, according to community sources, and will be divided into two main parts. Firstly, a “resilience and recovery” fund that, linked to the European Semester, will be aimed at Member States making investments and reforms to modernize their economies. The focus will be on the EU’s two main priorities: climate and digital transitions.

A complementary provision to the Cohesion Policy will also be framed within the first pillar, but it will be distributed among community partners through a new distribution key linked to the impact of the pandemic, for example, taking into account general and youth unemployment. Of each country.

The second column of the recovery plan will bring together around 15% of the plan and will focus on the private sector. It will consist of three instruments, of which only the old Jun Juncker plan ’, renamed‘ InvestEU ’, currently exists. Alongside this, Brussels will propose creating a tool for strategic investments in key industries in which the EU is highly dependent on the outside, such as the pharmaceutical sector.

To this instrument will be added another with which, through the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Commission intends to encourage private investment in healthy companies especially hit by the crisis. The idea of ​​this tool will be to compensate part of the imbalance generated by the different fiscal margin that national governments have to help their business fabric.

Finally, the third pillar of the recovery fund will include a new European program focused on the health sector, the Horizonte research program or the recently created rescUE medical equipment reserve.