Brussels demands that Sánchez “prudence” with taxes in 2022 and control the deficit and debt in the medium term

Spain maintains very high levels of deficit and debt, and that is why the European Commission asks Pedro Sánchez to be “prudent” with taxes in 2022 and also to monitor the sustainability of public finances in the medium term. Brussels has also defended, in its European Semester recommendations, published this Wednesday, that the rules that limit the deficit and the public debt of the Member States remain suspended in 2022 but are reactivated in 2023, once the European economies have recovered. its GDP level prior to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The message from Brussels coincides with that of other bodies. And it is that both the Bank of Spain and the OECD have alerted the Government in recent weeks of the high levels of deficit and debt. This last organization ensured that the countries of southern Europe, including Spain, they will not be able to sustain their debt if the EU fiscal rules are not reformed, and are adapted “to the specific case” of each country.

“When economic conditions allow it, apply a fiscal policy aimed at achieving prudent fiscal positions and ensure fiscal sustainability in the medium term“, points out the Commission in its recommendations for Spain. In addition, it proposes” to increase investment to boost growth potential. “

On the other hand, the Community Executive urges Sánchez to “pay special attention to the composition of public finances, both in income and budget expenditures” with the aim, he adds, of “guaranteeing a sustainable and inclusive recovery”. In this sense, it calls for “prioritizing sustainable investments that favor growth, in particular by supporting the ecological and digital transition.”

The recommendations from Brussels to Spain are applicable to other countries in a similar situation, such as Italy or Greece. Brussels has chosen for launching “qualitative” messages to the block capitals, rather than setting concrete targets for deficit and debt reduction, as it usually did before the pandemic.

Precisely on fiscal rules, Spain is one of the countries that firmly defends its reform, because it considers them “opaque” and that “they do not adapt to the current reality”, as Vice President Nadia Calviño said months ago. However, the Commission does not follow that path and, although it is going to issue specific recommendations in this regard to address the debate, for now it advocates that they be reactivated in 2023.

The analysis sent by Brussels is given at the same time as the employment data for the month of May is known. The number of registered unemployed in the offices of the public employment services fell by 129,378 unemployed in May (representing a 3.3% drop), its largest monthly decline in the entire historical series, which began in 1996. In addition, membership experienced its largest increase since 2018, thus recovering the levels of before the pandemic.

Almost no one complies with the Stability and Growth Pact

In this context, the European Commission has seen it “logical” not to take the decision to open procedures for excessive deficits and debt to countries this year due to the “uncertainty” that still exists and the need to continue maintaining support for the economy. According to the analysis of the community authorities, only Bulgaria, Denmark and Sweden have a deficit of less than 3% and the latter would be the only partner that meets the debt criterion.

The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentolini, assured that “the recovery continues to be uneven and the uncertainty continues to be high, therefore, economic policy must continue to be supportive in both 2021 and 2022“He welcomed, in any case, that the recovery plans are already a reality. The Commission may start issuing common debt in June, but the commissioner asks the Member States to” get the next steps right “and carry out the reforms “Once health risks diminish, EU countries should move carefully to more specific measures to help businesses and workers,” he concluded.