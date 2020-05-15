The European Commission has given a new date for the presentation of the economic recovery fund. Will be May 27, as announced this Friday by the institution’s main spokesperson, Eric Mamer. Spain expects this fund to hold up to 1.5 trillion euros and be accessible without macroeconomic counterparts or interest payments.

In the European capital, there was even speculation that this happened on May 6, although after the last summit of leaders, the head of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, He stated that the official intention was to have it ready for the second or third week of the month.

“The Commission is now fully adopting its proposal on May 27, they can already reserve this date in their agendas,” said Mamer.

Finally, the intention of Brussels is to adopt the proposal and present it officially on the last Wednesday in May. This step, however, will open a period of negotiations so that the 27 capitals agree on a final text that must also be approved by the European Parliament.

Tracks

As May 27 arrives, Von der Leyen shared some clues with MEPs this week about the reconstruction plan, which will be based on three pillars. In addition, he stated that the disbursement of part of his funds may be anticipated this year, although it would officially take effect on January 1, 2021.

As the German explained, the “bulk” of the fund will be in the first pillar, intended to “help Member States recover and emerge stronger” from the pandemic. Brussels will propose that this first column of the fund support “key public investments” that are aligned with the bloc’s two strategic priorities: climate and digital transitions. Also within the first pillar will be a reinforced budget for Cohesion Policy.

The second block of the relaunch plan will include a tool for “new strategic investments”, for example to reduce the EU’s dependency on medicine from abroad. In the same way, a ‘solvency instrument’ will be created to help companies that need to be recapitalized after the pandemic with European funds ‘wherever they are’.

The third and final pillar of recovery will focus on “strengthening” European programs such as the Horizon research program, which “have demonstrated their value in the crisis” and new ones, such as a specific one on health that will be created.