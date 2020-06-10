The European Comission wants the partners of the European Union open your border to third countries as of July 1, following a “gradual and partial” approach, given that most of them will have withdrawn the prohibition of free movement within the space Schengen in the course of this month, as part of the de-escalation strategy after reducing the cases of contagion by coronavirus.

Border management is the exclusive competence of the Member States, but the Executive that directs Ursula von der Leyen try to coordinate the exit of the pandemic to avoid initial chaos in the control of the borders and will present “this week” the criteria that he recommends to follow in a coordinated way, his vice-president and High Representative of European Foreign Policy announced at a press conference in Brussels, Josep Borrell.

The head of European diplomacy has explained that most Member States are “in the process” of removing travel restrictions of its citizens and who believe that this stage of lack of confidence will be completed “this June”.

This would allow the next step foreseen in the strategy of lack of confidence agreed between the partners and reopen the external border to the entry of third countries, although it will be a “gradual and partial” opening and subject to specific criteria and a “coordinated approach of Member States, supported by the Commission “.

The Interior Commissioner, Ylva Johansson, already advanced last Friday, after speaking with the interior ministers of the EU, his intention to prepare a series of recommendations for gradually withdraw third-party entry bans “from the beginning of July“without giving more details.

Borrell has now confirmed that this document will be adopted by the College of Commissioners “later this week”, accompanied by an assessment of the return to free movement within the Schengen area within the framework of the evolution of the pandemic.

The Brussels proposal will establish a series of criteria so that the Member States have a “more structured process”, as reported by Europa Press from European sources, with which to clarify, for example, “what kind of travelers” should the border be opened and also what kind of countries.

Drafts of the proposal have not foreseen leaving a closed list of destinations, although the sources consulted do not rule out that after their discussion with member states this may change to ensure harmonization of openness.