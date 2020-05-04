The European Commission (EC) has given the green light on Monday to the aid of 7,000 million euros that the French government caught up with Air France and that it consists of a loan to grant immediate liquidity to the airline due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The measure was approved within the time frame on State aid promoted as a result of this crisis, the EC said in a statement.

The EC Executive Vice President in charge of Competition, Margrethe Vestager, stated that the aviation industry is «important in terms of jobs and connectivity », and that Air France has also played an “essential role in the repatriation of citizens and in the transport of medical equipment”. Air France, with a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, belongs to the Air France-KLM group, in which the French State has a stake.

Given the reduction of its services due to the travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic and the consequent ‘High losses’ suffered, France notified the EC the aid to mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus and demonstrated that it would not be possible to obtain liquidity in the markets by other means.

Regarding the guarantees backed by the State, France sent an individual notification because the guarantee “Provides greater loan coverage” (90%) that under the general French guarantee scheme approved by the Commission on March 21 (70%). The EC concluded that the state guarantee is “in line” with the conditions of the state aid time frame during the coronavirus crisis.

Quick refund

That is, the premium guarantee is going to be increased to encourage a quick refund, the guarantee will be granted no later than December 31, the loan backed by the guarantee cannot exceed 4,000 million euros, the maximum duration of the guarantee is 6 years and will not cover more than 90% of the loan and that Air France was not in difficulties before January 31.

As for the loan to shareholders, the EC found that it is in line with Community rules and is a “specific” measure for “Remedy a serious disturbance in the French economy”. The Commission considered that, in the absence of public support, Air France “was probably at risk of bankruptcy”.

Vestager too praised that France has announced plans on certain ecological policies in relation to Air France, and recalled that each Member State is free to “design measures in line with its political objectives and EU rules”.

In a first reaction, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire confirmed that one of the conditions is that the airline will have to delete some of its lines indoors for environmental reasons.

In an interview with the station «France Inter», Le Maire explained that Air France will have to eliminate the connections for which there is an alternative by train with a journey time of less than two and a half hours, arguing that «the cost in terms of carbon emission is too high.

He pointed out that in some cases, such as a Bordeaux-Paris, the plane trip could be justified if it is to make a correspondence flight from the interconnection platform that Air France has at the Charles de Gaulle airport in the capital.